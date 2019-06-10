David Eugene Stroud GILBERT - David Eugene Stroud, 67, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born April 23, 1952 in Belvidere, IL, he was a son of the late Jack Carrol Stroud and Dorothy Mae Cutler. David loved his motorcycles and he enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. Survivors include his daughter Holly Mae Stroud Francis; son David Kruz (Lauren T.) Stroud; grandchildren Tyler Joseph Hudson, Cole Matthew Stroud, and Karsen Kruz Stroud; brother Donnie Stroud; sisters Penny (Larry) Nipple, Pam (John) Westphal, Debbie Narrington; fiancée Tina Marie Walters; stepsons Joshua Glenn Tucker and Justin Ray Tucker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter Mariah Rae Stroud; and former wife Marilyn June Stroud. A celebration of David's life will be announced by Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on June 10, 2019