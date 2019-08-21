David Thomas Horner WEST COLUMBIA David Thomas Horner, 79, of West Columbia, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at his residence. David was born May 16, 1940 in State College, Pennsylvania to the late Earl and Mabel Horner. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Margie Jamison Horner; brothers, Hayes, Clarence and Huebert; sisters, Patty, Linda, Alice and Mary. David is survived by his children, Scott Horner (Frank) of Virginia, Greg Horner, Becky Tadlock (Chuck), Glen Horner (Felisha), all of Lexington County; grandchildren, Christy, Thomas, Kayla, Rebecca, Sierra, Michael and Donna; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Florence and Vinerva; many extended family members and friends. Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with burial to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2019