David Wattie Langston
1958 - 2020
David Wattie Langston LEXINGTON - David Wattie Langston, 62, of Lexington, SC, passed away on August 4th, 2020 at his residence. Born on April 29, 1958 at the Baptist Hospital in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late L. B. Langston, Jr and Caroline Lee Langston. A graduate of Brookland Cayce High School where he was an outstanding soccer player as a striker/forward, and went on to play at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC, and then on to the University of SC. He was a Superintendent in charge of multiple commercial construction projects for Tyler Construction Co. for over 20 years, to include large projects at Ft. Jackson, SC and Ft. Bragg, NC. In addition to his wife, Deborah Lane Langston, he is survived by his two step daughters and a stepson of Chesnee, SC, three brothers, G. Martin Langston, of Taylors, SC, B. L. Langston, III, MD and Jon L. Langston, of Shallotte, NC, and his faithful Blue Tick Hound, Max. No local services are planned at this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family via Thompson Funeral Home, Lexington website.

Published in The State on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
