David William Bower
1942 - 2020
Lt. Col. David William Bower, U.S. Army (Ret.) COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Lt. Col. David William Bower, U.S. Army (Ret.), will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Hope Church, with burial in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Lt. Col. Bower passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Long Island, New York on September 26, 1942, he was a son of the late William Fraser Bower and Victoria Olga Graner Bower. Lt. Col. Bower retired from the United States Army after 26 years. He retired from Ben Lippen after 13 years and also from Christian Academy in Myrtle Beach. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Donna Jean Hunsicker Bower; children, David Richard Bower (Jessica), Alicynne Kay Boisture (Dale) and Matthew Fraser Bower (Hope); grandchildren, SeanPaul Benson, Benjamin Boisture and Caitlin Boisture; and brothers, Gordon Fraser Bower (Barbara) and Jonathan Bruce Bower (Patricia). In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Dawn Ruth Bower; brother, Robert James Bower; and sister, Marilyn Ruth Ciccio. Memorials may be made to Hope Church Arise and Build, 2609 Seminole Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 20, 2020.
