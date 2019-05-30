Davis Carleston "Carl" Dooley, Jr. LEXINGTON Funeral services for Davis Carleston "Carl" Dooley, Jr., 60, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. David Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Mr. Dooley was born April 4, 1959 in Columbia, SC, and passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was a son of Vinetta Glenn Dooley and the late Davis Carleston Dooley, Sr. Mr. Dooley retired after 33 years from the SC Budget and Control Board as the Maintenance Supervisor. He enjoyed his retirement as a bus driver for Lexington School District One in the White Knoll area. He was an Eagle Scout and loved camping and working outside. He was a best friend to his wife. Mr. Dooley is survived by his wife, Donna Dooley of Lexington; children, Barrett Logan Dooley (Candice) of Aiken, Emily Dooley Gerlt (Brad) of Sumter, Colby Bliss Dooley (Dana) of Lexington, James Claude Frick of Lexington, Ashley O'Brien Wood of Lexington; mother, Vinetta Dooley; brother, Brent Dooley (Cathy) of Lexington; sister, LeAnn Dooley Faulkner (Toby) of Gilbert; six grandchildren and one on the way, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 30, 2019