Dawn Gail Hedrick COLUMBIA - Dawn Gail Hedrick, 79 of Columbia South Carolina, formerly of Poughkeepsie NY, died on the 27th of May 2019 after complications from a fall fracturing her femur requiring surgery. Dawn, born May 7th 1940 was the daughter of Lloyd G Briggs Sr and Eleanor E Briggs. Dawn will be survived by her only daughter, Nicolina Alice Crowther who loved her very much. In addition to her daughter she is also survived by her sister Deidra Hedrick, her brothers Lance Briggs and Lonnie Briggs. She was predeceased by her eldest brother Lloyd G Briggs Jr. She was also survived by her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grand children. She is also survived by her boyfriend and fiancé of over 39 years, Arthur L Casey of Hurley NY . Dawn was cremated at JP Holley funeral Homes on the 3rd of June 2019 as per her wishes. Dawn was loved by all of her family and friends and will be sadly missed.

