Dawn D. Risinger LEXINGTON Funeral services for Dawn D. Risinger, 49, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Pisgah Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pisgah Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1350 Pisgah Church Rd., Lexington, SC 29072 or Dabo's All In Team Foundation, P.O. 1585 Clemson, SC 29633. Mrs. Risinger was born March 18, 1970 in Columbia, SC, and passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was a daughter of Frances Drafts Derrick and the late Marvin Derrick. Mrs. Risinger was a member of Pisgah Lutheran Church Pisgah Tuesday Samplers, a founding board member of Pisgah Pre-School and a member of Clemson IPTAY for 28 years. She is survived by her husband, Robert Risinger; daughter, Kasey Risinger; sister, Mandy Smith (Dwight); mother, Frances Derrick; nephews, Derrick and Cody and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her father, Marvin Derrick. The family would like to extend special thanks to friends, co-workers, church family, Dr. Madden and the staff of Lexington Oncology. The family requests attendees wear Clemson colors for Dabo's All In Team Foundation to fight cancer. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019