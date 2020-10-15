1/
Dawne McCutcheon
1963 - 2020
Lake City, South Carolina - Dawne McCutcheon, 57, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree.
Dawne was born on August 2, 1963 in Florence County, daughter of Janice Kirby McCutcheon and the late R. Wesley McCutcheon. She was a graduate of Lake City High School and a member of Lake City First Baptist Church. Dawne worked with the Pee Dee Thrift Shop in Lake City.
Surviving are her mother, Janice Kirby McCutcheon of Lake City; sister, Annette M. (Steve) Patterson of Chapin; brother, Richard Wesley "Richie" (Pam) McCutcheon of Lake City; niece and nephews, Lila Patterson, Drew Curry, Zach Patterson, Andrew (Patty) Patterson, Wes (Morgan) McCutcheon and Will (Jeffre) McCutcheon; great nieces and nephews, Mason McCutcheon, Heath McCutcheon, Claire Patterson and Piper Patterson.
Services will be private.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs, Amedisys Hospice and Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree.
Memorials may be made to Florence County Disabilities Foundation, PO Box 400, Lake City, SC 29560.


Published in The State on Oct. 15, 2020.
