Colonel (Ret.) Deacon Milton Davenport COLUMBIA Funeral services for Colonel (Ret.) Deacon Milton Davenport will be held Thursday 12:00 noon (viewing 11:00 a.m.) at the Second Nazareth Baptist Church. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held today beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Colonel (Ret.) Deacon Davenport was a 1955 graduate of C. A. Johnson High School and a 1959 graduate of South Carolina State College, where he was an ROTC officer with high honors. He served and later retired from the United States Army after receiving several commendations during his tenure. He began his civil service with HUD in 1971 and retired in 2000 as Director of the Fair Housing Project.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2019