Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home Inurnment Following Services Fort Jackson

Dean Edward Hutter COLUMBIA - On January 9, 2020, the country lost soldier, scholar, musician and family man, Dean Edward Hutter, at the age of 98. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family at The Crossings Assisted Care Facility, in Columbia, South Carolina. Dean was born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois, the son of equestrian and grocer, Edward Hutter, and pianist, Anna Hutter. A retired Army Colonel and war hero, Dean served for 28 years and in combat roles during World War II, and the conflicts in Korea and Vietnam. He spoke four languages fluently and employed that skill throughout his service in France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Vietnam, Virginia, California and his favorite place in the world, Hawaii. He earned the Silver Star, 2 Bronze Stars, 3 Purple Hearts, 2 Legions of Merit, the French Croix de Guerre, the Italian Award for War Merit, 2 Vietnamese Medals of Gallantry, and the Army Commendation Medal. He also received the Keys to the City of Paris for his service with the French Army. After retiring from the Army, Dean served as professor and Dean of Business for 42 years at Chaminade and Strayer Universities. He earned teacher of the year honors at Chaminade University in Hawaii for 17 straight years until the award was retired. Dean earned a Bachelor's Degree from Coe College; Master's Degrees in Personnel Management and Communication from The George Washington University and the University of Hawaii, respectively; and his Ph.D. in Business from the University of Bath. The piano was an important part of his life. During his twenties, he played the piano on his own radio show in Aurora, Illinois and considered becoming a concert pianist before joining the Army. His love of classical music, particularly Chopin, and musical theatre remained a source of pleasure even until the end of his life. Dean was devoted to Helen, his wife of 68 years, and he served as patriarch to his family - the three children who survive him, Debra Pletcher, Paul Hutter and Diane Gilbert, his 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren - for whom he served as mentor, cheerleader and counselor. A Celebration of Dean Hutter's Life will be held at 11 a.m., January 24th at the Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home, with his inurnment at Fort Jackson to follow. In lieu of flowers, Dean asked for contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation, to help cure the disease that claimed his wife, Helen.

