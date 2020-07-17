1/1
Dean Perry
Dean Michael Perry WINNSBORO - Dean Michael Perry, 63, of Winnsboro passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late John Henry Perry and Sally Irene Weed. He is survived by his son, Mark Anthony Perry; daughter, Deana Michelle Perry; brothers, Jamie Perry, Wayne Perry, and John "Boo" Perry; sisters, Martha Perry, Debbie Haney, and Becky Bradwell; three grandchildren, Jayden Perry, Jeremiah Perry, and Jaliyah Nelson; and best friend Donnie Anderson. In addition to his parents, Dean is predeceased by two sisters, Georgia Perry, and Brenda Goff. Inurnment services will be held at 11 o'clock AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented, and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. P. 803-750-169 Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Perry family. Online condolences may be sent to the Perry family at www.popefuneralhomesc.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 17, 2020.
