Deanne Haigler Yeomans HAMPTON, S.C. - Deanne Haigler Yeomans of Hampton, S.C. died at home September 9, 2019 at the age of 81. Born September 23, 1938 in Orangeburg, S. C., she was the daughter of the late David Whitfield Haigler and Edith Bowers Haigler of Varnville, S.C. She was a 1956 graduate of Wade Hampton High School where she was a cheerleader and the star forward on the basketball team. She was "Miss Varnville" 1955. Deanne attended Columbia College and married the late Charles Lamar Yeomans, III in 1963. Deanne worked diligently to support her husband in his law practice and commercial real estate company. She was a lifelong member of the Varnville United Methodist Church where she was baptized and married. Deanne also was a Missionary Circle member, member of the Magnolia Garden Club, and board trustee for the Hampton County Country Club. In 2006, Deanne was inducted into the Hampton School District One Hall of Fame for her prowess on the basketball court. She was also a founding and devoted member of her beloved "Bridge Club". Deanne was an amazing cook, artist, and entertainer. She is survived by her sister Sally Haigler Connelly and husband Dan Connelly; children, Beth Yeomans Woods and husband Eric, Margaret Yeomans Gierhart and husband Bert, Charles Yeomans, IV and wife Laura and her beloved grandchildren, Haigler Woods, Reece Woods, Elise Gierhart, Edon Gierhart, and Charlie Yeomans. Funeral Services will be held at Varnville United Methodist Church 104 Main Street Varnville, S.C. 29944 at 3 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 with burial following at the Varnville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church 1 hour prior to service beginning. Memorials may be sent to The Citadel Foundation 171 Moultrie Street Charleston 29409-6230 or the Varnville United Methodist Church PO Box 45, Hampton, SC 29924.

