Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Erdman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Debbie Erdman August 9, 1951 July 9, 2019 CHAPIN - Debbie Erdman of Chapin, a Realtor with ERA Wilder, died at home after a brief battle with brain cancer. She was 67. Debbie was born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, the daughter of the late Charles and June Church. Debbie worked in real estate in Grand Blanc, Michigan for several years before relocating with her husband Jerry to Chapin, South Carolina. She quickly became one of the ERA Wilder's top producers, winning every award that ERA gives agents, including the top agent company-wide in 2017. Debbie and her husband Jerry enjoyed boating on Lake Murray, dancing on their back porch and spoiling their grandchildren. Debbie could light up a room with her smile, and her larger than life personality could turn any gathering into a party. She had a gentle way of encouraging others to give back to their community and engage in all that life has to offer. She is survived by her husband Jerry and their children, June (David) Heller of Tampa, Aaron Erdman of Billings, Montana, Jessica Epstein of White Lake, Michigan, April Erdman of Saginaw, Michigan, and Steve Boyle of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, in addition to her sister Michelle (Steve) Smith of Cambridge, Maryland. She will be missed by many grandchildren, god- children, nieces, nephews and friends who became family over the years. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, June 21st in Chapin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lutheran Hospice of Chapin.

Debbie Erdman August 9, 1951 July 9, 2019 CHAPIN - Debbie Erdman of Chapin, a Realtor with ERA Wilder, died at home after a brief battle with brain cancer. She was 67. Debbie was born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, the daughter of the late Charles and June Church. Debbie worked in real estate in Grand Blanc, Michigan for several years before relocating with her husband Jerry to Chapin, South Carolina. She quickly became one of the ERA Wilder's top producers, winning every award that ERA gives agents, including the top agent company-wide in 2017. Debbie and her husband Jerry enjoyed boating on Lake Murray, dancing on their back porch and spoiling their grandchildren. Debbie could light up a room with her smile, and her larger than life personality could turn any gathering into a party. She had a gentle way of encouraging others to give back to their community and engage in all that life has to offer. She is survived by her husband Jerry and their children, June (David) Heller of Tampa, Aaron Erdman of Billings, Montana, Jessica Epstein of White Lake, Michigan, April Erdman of Saginaw, Michigan, and Steve Boyle of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, in addition to her sister Michelle (Steve) Smith of Cambridge, Maryland. She will be missed by many grandchildren, god- children, nieces, nephews and friends who became family over the years. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, June 21st in Chapin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lutheran Hospice of Chapin. www.lutheranhomesscfoundation.org/donate-now Published in The State on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close