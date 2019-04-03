Obituary Guest Book View Sign

COLUMBIA - On March 30, 2019, Debora Smith, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Debora was an active member of Hope Baptist Church. She retired from Ft. Jackson/All South Credit Union after 25 years. Debora was a Past Worthy Matron at Lugoff-Elgin Chapter #298 and was an active member of the Daughters of the Nile at Jamil Temple, Arabi Temple No, 141. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Carl Smith, her parents, Clinton "Jack" May and Shirley May, and her brother, Dennis May. Debora is survived by her two sons, Jeremy and his wife Melissa; Stuart and his wife Stephanie; five grandchildren-Anthony, Joshua, Audrey, Tailor, and Luke. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home at 4645 Hardscrabble Rd. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Hope Baptist Church at 2117 Clemson Rd. with Dean Strickland and Willis Jenkins presiding. Burial will follow the service at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jamil Shrine Center, Temple Operations at 206 Jamil Rd., Columbia, SC 29210.

4645 Hardscrabble Road

Columbia , SC 29229

