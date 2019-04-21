Deborah Kirby SAINT MATTHEWS - Deborah Kirby, 67, of Saint Matthews, South Carolina passed away April 17, 2019 at home. She was born on March 15, 1952 in Anderson, South Carolina to Robert and the late Gloria (Masters) Hill. Deborah is survived by her husband, Larry Kirby; her sons, Wesley (Kim) Brown, Andy (Carrie) Brown; and three grand-children, Blair, Tyler and Lindsey; and her sister, Rebecca. There will be a Memorial Service held at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019