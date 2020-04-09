Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Pollard Petty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Pollard Petty TAYLORS - Our beloved and beautiful mother and sister, Deborah Louise (Pollard) Petty, 63, ended her fierce battle with cancer and joined The Lord's Angels on Monday, April 6, 2020 at McCall Hospice House. Lovingly called our Warrior Princess, Debbie was born in Spartanburg, SC, the daughter of the late Albert Lee Pollard, Sr. and Betty Louise Rainey Shortt. Debbie owned her own business providing cleaning services to both commercial and residential customers. She tirelessly provided services to Clayton Homes for 24 years. Left to cherish her memory are son: Devan (Kristin) Suttles of Taylors, SC; granddaughters: Karsyn Suttles, age 11 and Sophie Suttles, age 2; sisters: Charlene Pitman (Tommy) of Travelers Rest, SC and Toni Greer (Glenn) of West Columbia, SC; brother: Allen (Rhonda) Pollard of Gilbert, SC; 10 cherished nieces, 9 beloved nephews, and her ever present fur baby companions: Tanner and Gracie. In addition to her parents, Debbie was also predeceased by her step-mother, Betty Marie Pollard and brothers: Albert "Lee" Pollard, Jr. and Timothy O. Pollard. A private graveside service for the family will be at Mountain View Memorial Park in Travelers Rest. A memorial service to celebrate and honor Debbie's life will be held at a later date at Mountain Creek Baptist Church as soon as community precautions for the COVID-19 virus have been lifted. The information about the memorial service will be released via The Howze Mortuary Website and also on Facebook. In lieu of flowers at this time, memorials may be made to Mountain Creek Baptist Church, 255 Mountain Creek Church Rd., Greenville, SC 29609. The family wishes to thank the members of Mountain Creek Baptist Church, Dr. Eric Lentsch and staff at MUSC Wellin Head & Neck Center, the caring staff and nurses of Open Arms Hospice and McCall Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at

