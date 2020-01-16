Deborah Renee Carter COLUMBIA - Deborah Renee' Carter - Funeral services for Deborah Renee Carter, 56, of Columbia will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Mausoleum Chapel of Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. Entombment in the Woodridge Mausoleum will follow the service. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the Mausoleum Chapel. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Deborah Carter gained eternal rest January 11, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of Wendell Neese and Francena Tant Neese. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was a 1982 graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School. In addition to her parents, Deborah is survived by her son, Terrance Carter; sister, Melody Truss, former husband, Terry Carter; boyfriend, David Shannon, 5 grandchildren and a large and loving extended family.
Published in The State on Jan. 16, 2020