Deborah Gail Wells RIDGEWAY - Deborah Gail Wells, 67, of Ridgeway passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Ronella Dinkins Moses and the late Melvin Branham and step- daughter to the late Paul Moses. Debbie is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Jeffers (Donnie) of Lexington and Melissa Koontz (Michael) of Wagener; and four sisters, Angie Allmond of Arkansas, Cindy Armstrong (Conrad) of Ridgeway, Paulette Moses and Paula Moses of Columbia. Her world revolved around her grandchildren, Lendsey Jeffers Holt of Lexington, Rebecca Jeffers of West Columbia, Chad and Conner of Blythewood, and her four great-grandchildren, Hayssen, Taygen, Olivia, and BayluhGrace. Debbie graduated from Dreher High School in 1970 and spent the first half of her adult life working in the finance business until her health declined after surviving three brain aneurysms in the early 1980s. She loved her family dearly as well as everyone at her church, where they were greeted with a servant's heart and loving smile. Debbie was also a member of the Golden Hearts at Sawney's Creek Baptist Church. While she will be greatly missed, her family is comforted that her mind and body have been healed and that they will be reunited one day with her in heaven. Funeral services will be held at 4pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sawney's Creek Baptist Church in Ridgeway conducted by Reverend Dean Reynolds. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials can be made to Sawney's Creek Baptist Church, 14605 State Highway 34 E. Ridgeway, SC 29130. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Wells family.

Published in The State on June 30, 2019

