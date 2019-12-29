Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast 4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-788-6310 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Dunbar Funeral Home 4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Debra "Deb" Ann Barta Bateman COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Debra "Deb" Ann Barta Bateman, wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away after her battle with Ovarian Cancer at the age of 57. Debra will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend, Steve Bateman; her two daughters, Jessica (Scott) Minter and Jacqueline Barta; and her brothers and sister, Doug (Barbara) Schuler, Dean (Patty) Schuler, Dave (Michelle) Schuler, and Diane (Bill) Ireland. Deb will also be lovingly remembered by her extended family from her first marriage to Philip Barta. Additionally, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and countless dear friends. Born March 10, 1962 at Ft. Benning, Ga., Deb was the daughter of the late LTC Jack Austin Schuler and Betty Ann (Richardson) Schuler. Deb worked as a Sales Representative for a Military Broker servicing U.S. Military Commissaries and Armed Forces Exchange Services. Her work as an area manager included Va., N.C., S.C. and Ga. Deb married Steve A. Bateman on June 23, 2017. Steve retired from Dominion Energy (SC Electric & Gas) in 2019 after 46 years of service. Retirement allowed Steve time to care for the love of his life during her battle against Ovarian Cancer. Deb was best known for her infectious smile and boundless kindness. Deb enjoyed gardening and loved spending time on the beach. She loved decorating the home and was forever changing it with the seasons. A celebration of Debra "Deb" Ann Barta Bateman's life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at Dunbar Funeral Home located at 4219 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia SC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Deb may be made to , 200 Center Pointe Circle, Columbia, SC 29210 or SCOA Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at

