Debra George LEXINGTON, SC Debra George, 62, was born July 19, 1957 in Hempstead, NY and passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Jacqueline and Edward Bigbie. Debbie was employed by Publix Deli for 14 years. She never met a stranger, had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Debbie was a fighter who battled breast cancer for 12 years with a positive attitude. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Debbie is survived by her son, Cameron George of Warner Robins, GA; daughters, Kayla George of Lexington and Katherine (Brandon) Keyser of Winder, GA; granddaughters, Kynleigh and Raelynn; brother, Dr. Robert Bigbie (Marybeth) of Lexington; sisters, Donna Hane (Michael) of Loganville, GA, Diane Cummings of Lexington, Dawn (Ron) Rouis of Lawrenceville, GA, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and grand pup, Simba. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Providence Lutheran Church, Lexington, SC. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Nov. 13, 2019