Debra Norman Freeman AIKEN - Ms. Debra Norman Freeman, 67, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Savannah, GA and a former longtime resident of Barnwell, SC, she was a daughter of the late Robert R. and Lola Grace Lassiter Norman. She retired from SRS where she was a Painter. She was a member of Cedar Creek Church. Debra was an excellent cook and loved animals, especially her dog Rose. In addition to her parents, family members include her children, John David Freeman and Tammy Freeman, both of Hampton, SC; siblings, Judy N. Mizell and Susan N. Holcombe, both of Barnwell, SC ; grandchildren, Jay Dean Gaskins, Jr., Aiken, SC, Logan E. Freeman, North Augusta, SC and Cameron Grace Higgins, Aiken, SC; nephew, Curt Holcombe, Aiken, SC and nieces, Mindy Flanigan, Lexington, SC and Lisa Houck, Barnwell, SC. A private graveside service will be held in the Siloam United Methodist Church Cemetery, Barnwell, SC. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The State on Apr. 7, 2020