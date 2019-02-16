Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Robinson-Reeder. View Sign

Debra Ann Robinson-Reeder COLUMBIA - Mrs. Debra Ann Robinson-Reeder was born in Columbia, South Carolina, on December 9, 1952, to the late Vesta Johnson, and the late Woodrow Hope. She attended Booker T. Washington High School in Columbia, South Carolina. She was employed as an accountant with Southeastern Freight Lines in West Columbia, South Carolina. She was an active member of Reid Chapel A.M.E. Church, a faithful member of the Lay Organization, as well as a member of the NAACP. Debra's absence will be felt deeply in the hearts of those who loved her. She leaves her son, Kenneth (Christie) Robinson, their three children Cameran, Kyndall, and Kaiden; her daughter, Ashley (Karlos) Robinson, their two sons Gary and Jashad; her grandson, Marquel (Shakiyah) Lemons, their son Keelin; Dakar's daughter Zuri; and a host of loving relatives, and very close friends. The homegoing service will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019, 4:00 pm at Reid Chapel AME Church, 6100 David Street. Visitation will be held today, starting at 2pm. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Funeral Home Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

