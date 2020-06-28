Dee V. Medes COLUMBIA - Services for Dee V. Medes, 88, will be private in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Medes passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in East Moline, Illinois on October 17, 1931, Dee was a daughter of the late Angelo Volantos and Katherine Himonas Volantos. Dee was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Her spirited heart and devotion was expressed through her lifetime devotion to the Lord. She was a dedicated servant of the church helping with the Greek Festival for over 30 years and singing in the choir for over 50 years. Dee also served in St. Katherine's Philoptochos Ladies Charitable Society. She is survived by her daughter, Anastasia Kathryn Medes; son, Charles "Chuck" Basil Medes; and one granddaughter. In addition to her parents, Dee was predeceased by her husband and sweetheart who were married for 57 years, Andrew Medes. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Building Fund, 1931 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.