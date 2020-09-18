1/
Deidra W. Tuten
Deidra W. Tuten LEXINGTON Funeral Service for Deidra W. Tuten will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Lexington Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Sandy Run Cemetery in Hampton, SC. Covid-19 related protocols will be followed, and guest are encouraged to wear mask In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lexington Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Deidra W. Tuten of Lexington died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 65. Mrs. Tuten was born November 1, 1954, in Fairforest, South Carolina, to Harold and Alma (Rogers) Wilson. Surviving Mrs. Tuten are her husband, Steve; two sons: Wes Tuten and his wife Lysa of Charleston, and Chris Tuten and his wife Marcie of Atlanta, GA; and four adored and beloved granddaughters: Zoë Tuten of Charleston; and Marianne, Vera, and Alice Tuten of Atlanta. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411

Published in The State on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lexington Presbyterian Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lexington Presbyterian Church
SEP
19
Burial
03:00 PM
Sandy Run Cemetery
