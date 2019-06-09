Deidre Dalonas Kleckley COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Deidre Dalonas Kleckley, 54, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Trisagion Prayer Service will begin at 10:00 a.m., with visitation following until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Kleckley passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Columbia on June 15, 1964, she was a daughter of James E. Dalonas and the late Theodora Doukas Dalonas. Surviving in addition to her father are her husband of 29 years, John Thomas Kleckley III; daughter, Athena Alexandra Kleckley; and brother, Gregg Dalonas (Jan). For full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on June 9, 2019