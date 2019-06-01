Deirdre Miller-Mosesel COLUMBIA, SC - Memorial services for Ms. Deirdre Miller-Mosesel will be held 1:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. She was preceded in death by her son, James Mosesel, Jr. Surviving are daughters, Devon Mosesel and Delores (Hameen) Shabazz; brother, George (Ingrid) Miller, III; grandchildren, Kyana, Brianna, Kayla, Marcus, Donovan and Elisha; great-grandson, Justin; her loving Toy Poodle, Bacon. Condolences for Ms. Miller-Mosesel can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on June 1, 2019