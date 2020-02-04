Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Del Dutrow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Del Dutrow MOBILE, AL - Del Dutrow, 78, a native of Columbia, South Carolina, died on January 15, 2020, in Mobile, Alabama. She was born in Columbia on November 18, 1941, the daughter of Ray H. Dutrow and Margaret Stork Dutrow. She was graduated from Columbia High School and the University of South Carolina, where she studied art and music. Del moved to Virginia soon after graduating from USC and lived for most of her life in Manassas, Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia, where she taught art in the public schools. Shortly before her death, she moved to Fairhope, Alabama, where she was residing when she died. Del was multi-talented. She had a trained operatic voice, and traveled throughout Europe, singing professionally. Her painted art is displayed in Virginia and South Carolina. The portrait she painted of Jack Tate, founder of Baby Superstore, hangs in the School of Business at the College of Charleston. She played the classical guitar as a hobby. She was a lifelong Democrat. Del had a wonderful sense of humor. She seldom stopped smiling, except long enough to laugh out loud. Del loved her family and friends and was much loved in return. She loved her dogs, one of whom, a cairn terrier named Teddy, survives her. Del was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Zoe Dutrow Sanders, her niece, Zoe Caroline Sanders, great-nephews, William Norman Nettles, Jr., and Alexander Sanders Nettles, and her long-time friend and companion, Jamie Taylor.

