Service Information Whitaker Funeral Home 1704 College St. Newberry , SC 29108 (803)-276-5000 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Whitaker Funeral Home 1704 College St. Newberry , SC 29108 Service 3:00 PM Glenn Street Baptist Church

Delbert Kibler NEWBERRY - Delbert E. "Del" Kibler, 82, of Newberry, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital. He was born in Newberry, a son of the late Johnnie C. and Varie Gibson Kibler. Del was a faithful member of Glenn Street Baptist Church and also a member of Amity Masonic Lodge AFM 87. Del served his country in the U. S. Army. He served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War and retired from active duty following 25 years of service. Del also served many years in law enforcement retiring from the Newberry Police Department. Family was a important part of his life an Del loved them deeply. He also loved his Lord and shared his faith through his life. People from all walks of life and from places near and far are owners of his cross pennies. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda Marlow Kibler; his children, Joe and Kimberly Del Kibler Allen and Teresa Lynn Kibler Good; and grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Allen and Rita Jimenez and Brad Good. He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Clarence Kibler, Kitty Milsaps, Bobby Kibler and Mary Patterson. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 pm on Friday at the Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 8 at Glenn Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Glenn Street Baptist Church, 3240 College St., Newberry, SC 29108 or to Amity Masonic Lodge AFM 87, 1304 Caldwell St., Newberry, SC 29108. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at

