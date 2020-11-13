Delma Perry Green
November 16, 1924 - November 8, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Delma Perry Green, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born October 16, 1924 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Lawrence Jefferson Perry and Aileen Waites Perry.
Family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A funeral service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church in Hopkins, SC on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., which will be followed by her burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Delma Green attended Taylor Grammar School, Wardlaw Junior High, and graduated from Columbia High School in 1942. She worked her first job as a window decorator at F.W. Woolworth's, a job she dearly enjoyed. She then worked at Fort Jackson Army Base at the photolab, where she met her late husband, Sgt. George Green. She later worked as a communications correspondent during the Vietnam War. She and her husband traveled to Alaska and Hawaii with the military, where she made many fond friends and memories. After she retired from the federal government, she and her husband co-owned Palmetto Detective and Recovery Agency until they both happily retired. She was an active church member at Beulah Baptist Church, where she enjoyed volunteering in the kitchen and preparing coffee and cookies for its members each week.
Mrs. Green is survived by granddaughters, Kristina Martinez (Cruz), Shannon Alvarado (Pablo) and Kim Kelly; great-grandchildren, Christopher Webb, Noel Griffin (Jonathan), Holly Dang, David-Clay Higgins (Kandice), Zackary Higgins, Delayne Alvarado, Salinah Alvarado, and Leticia Alvarado; and great-great-grandchildren, Zoe Webb, Xavier Webb, Case-Clay Higgins, Kyndon Higgins and Cadence Higgins; her step-sons, David Green (Sherry), Morris Green (Lynn). She is also survived by her faithful niece, Nancy Hutto (Bob) and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Green was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Cleone Perry Swaine and Mary "Louise" Plott; her brother, William Perry; and her three children, David "Lawrence" Kirby, Donald Kirby, and Donna Kirby.
