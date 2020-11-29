1/
Delores Branham
1945 - 2020
Delores Branham
May 1, 1945 - November 26, 2020
Ridgeway, South Carolina - A graveside service for Delores Koon Branham, 75, will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Springvale Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Todd Horton will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's' Foundation.
Mrs. Branham passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Koon and Dorothy Cupstid Rabon. Mrs. Branham was a member of Springvale Baptist Church. She loved hummingbirds and enjoyed embroidery and gardening.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Carl Branham; children, Sheby Sweet (Darren) of Summerville, Kevin Branham (Kristie) of Lugoff; grandchildren, Joseph Sweet, Kelvin Branham (Lauren); great-grandchild, Carlen Branham; and siblings, Vastin "Babo" Rabon (Robin) and Thomas "Bobo" Rabon.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net



Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Springvale Baptist Church Cemetery
