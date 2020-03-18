Guest Book View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Bush River Memorial Gardens 5400 Bush River Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Delores Thouvenot LEXINGTON Delores S. Thouvenot, 92, of Lexington, SC, born September 18, 1927, in Belleville, IL, died on Monday, March 16, 2020, while residing at Oakhaven Memory Care, Lexington, SC. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. She was a daughter of the late August and Rose Scheibel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvern C. Thouvenot. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Verlan James and Leigh Thouvenot of Evans, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Jack Moore of Irmo, SC; daughter; Karen Thouvenot of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Loren Murphy (Jim) and Jeff Thouvenot (Buffy), Kimberly Luthren (Taylor) and Kelly DuBose (Kyle); great grandchildren, Jack and William Luthren, Addie and Anslee Thouvenot, Wyatt and Sadie DuBose, and Emily Murphy; and step great grandchildren, James and Bentley Murphy; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Gayle Scheibel of Smithton, IL, sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Ed Bauer of Belleville, IL, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Lou Thouvenot of Collinsville, IL. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Scheibel, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Delmar and Catherine Thouvenot. Delores was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her family was her greatest treasure, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Oakhaven Memory Care at Oakleaf Village of Lexington for the comforting care given our mother. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to The Basilica of Saint Peter or the ( ).

