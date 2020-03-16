Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Wright. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Delores Wright COLUMBIA - Delores Wright fondly known as Mama Dody to family and friends, entered heaven on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born in Covington, GA in 1936. She is survived by her husband of 65 years James "Jim" Wright and two sons, James Wright Jr (Gloria) and Jeff Wright (Donna). She adored her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and they loved her dearly. She was predeceased by four brothers and three sisters. She was a member of Kilbourne Park Baptist Church for 40 years. She taught three-year-old Sunday School, and sang in the choir. For 32 years, she taught three-year-old kindergarten and served as Associate Director and Director of Kilbourne Park Baptist Church Preschool where she began the three-year-old program. She had a lifelong love for teaching children. After her retirement she moved to Northeast Columbia and became an active member of Spring Valley Baptist Church. She was a member of the John Platt Fellowship class, and the family appreciates the love and care given during her time of illness. She also enjoyed singing in Valley Voices and was a founding member. Her funeral will be at Spring Valley Baptist Church at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A time of visitation with the family will follow the service. A family burial service will be held prior to the funeral service. Arrangements are being handled by Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Memorials may be given to Spring Valley Baptist Church Music Ministry, 91 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories may be shared at

