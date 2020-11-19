1/
Delories Stone Rauch
November 16, 2020
Gilbert, South Carolina -
Graveside services for Delories Stone Rauch, 91, will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Union Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church, 4077 Hwy. 378, Leesville, SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Rauch passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Born in Lexington County, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Evans and Ellie Collum Stone and worked as Town Clerk for the Town of Batesburg before retiring from Bellsouth. Survivors include her son, Steven Rauch (Tammie), daughter, Susanne Caughman (Bruce), grandchildren, Julianne Caughman Frazier (Anthony), Rebecca Caughman, Kimberly Rauch, Kelly Rauch, step-grandson Travis Hartley, brother, Robert Stone and a sister, Pat Rankin. She was predeceased by her husband Talmadge Rauch, granddaughter, Beth Caughman, and a brother, Lorenza Stone.
Online register at barr-price.com


Published in The State on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
Union Lutheran Church Cemetery
NOV
22
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Union Lutheran Church Cemetery
