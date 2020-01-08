Deloris Williams Milliken

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deloris Williams Milliken.
Service Information
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC
29112
(803)-247-2231
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Woodford, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Woodford, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Deloris " Dee" Williams Milliken LEXINGTON, SC - The funeral service for Mrs. Deloris " Dee" Williams Milliken, 71, of Lexington and formerly of Woodford, SC will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Woodford with Rev. Felix Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Milliken will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing. Mrs. Milliken passed on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her residence. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 PM Wednesday, January 8, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.
Published in The State on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.