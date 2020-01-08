Deloris " Dee" Williams Milliken LEXINGTON, SC - The funeral service for Mrs. Deloris " Dee" Williams Milliken, 71, of Lexington and formerly of Woodford, SC will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Woodford with Rev. Felix Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Milliken will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing. Mrs. Milliken passed on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her residence. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 PM Wednesday, January 8, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.
Published in The State on Jan. 8, 2020