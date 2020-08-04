Denise Hoce LEXINGTON - Donna 'Denise' Lowder Hoce, 67, passed away Friday, July 31st 2020 in Lexington, SC. Denise was born on March 30, 1953 to the late Ned L. Lowder and Varina "Shine" Barts Lowder of Kannapolis, North Carolina. In 1972 Denise married Larry Stephen Hoce. They raised two sons, Kelly and Josh. Denise grew up with her younger brother Tony Lowder, surrounded by cousins and friends whom they remained close to for life. She graduated from A.L Brown HS in Kannapolis, NC. Denise loved music and went on to play trumpet with the "Mighty Sound of the Southeast" at the University of South Carolina. With a Masters in Education, Denise went on to be a passionate educator with a focus on supporting children with highest needs. Denise taught for several years in West Columbia, SC at the Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School before joining School District 5 of Lexington-Richland Counties. The family moved to Lewisville, Texas and she taught at Milliken Middle School. Larry and Denise left Texas to move to Chapin, SC where she taught at Dutch Fork Middle School. She retired and devoted her time as a homemaker with their two boys on Lake Murray. Denise was a music lover- Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks being her all time favorites. Rod Stewart, Elton John, and Hootie and the Blowfish held a special place in her heart as well and most recently Denise could listen to Adele belt out a ballad on repeat for hours. Denise loved to see live music and was always up for a concert. Her air guitar was impeccable and is one of many gifts she passed down to her boys. Throughout her life Denise always had a four legged best friend by her side. From her beloved Doby the doberman as a young girl, JoJo the terrier in her early adult days, her dog of a lifetime Beau the standard poodle and most recently Gus and Sydney- Denise loved her dogs in a big way. Denise is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 48 years Larry Hoce; her sons Kelly and his wife Ali and Josh and his wife Jenna. Her grandchildren- Jane Porter, Ben, Coleman and baby Hoce due any day now will miss their beloved DeeDee. Denise also leaves behind her devoted adoring mother "Shine" Lowder, brother Tony Lowder and his wife Lynn, nephew Chase Lowder and his wife Jodi, in addition to numerous other nieces and nephews. Due to recent Covid-19 protocols a memorial service will be held for family only at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel in Kannapolis conducted by the Rev. Dr. Tom Cabaniss on August 6, 2020. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 12:30p Carolina Memorial Park in the Fountain section. The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the staff at Agape Hospice House in Lexington, SC . In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of South Carolina or Agape Hospice House in Lexington,SC. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com