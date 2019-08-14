Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Saylor Middleton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Denise Saylor Middleton COLUMBIA - Denise Saylor Middleton passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1936 in Harlan, Kentucky, to Mary Elizabeth and Dennis Saylor. She met her husband of 64 years, David "Dave" in the 6th grade and after graduating from Harlan High School they decided to spend their lives together. They built their first home in Laurens, SC and quickly realized they had a passion for creating homes with a truly historic feel. The only thing she loved more than building a home was planting a beautiful garden around each one. She and Dave worked in the gardens daily and they planted flowers and an abundance of vegetables. They went on to build homes and gardens in Hendersonville, NC; Saluda, NC; West Columbia, SC; and most recently, in Columbia's historic Main Street. Along with her love of historic homes, was her love of antiques. She started Middleton Antiques and sold her pieces at The Village Green and Needful Things in Hendersonville, NC for 25 years. Through the years she became a natural medicine enthusiast, educating everyone who would lend an ear for half an hour. Denise loved gardening, walking outdoors, and spending time down by the Saluda River with her dachshund, Sadie. She had a love of nature a love that she made sure to pass onto her grandchildren. Denise was predeceased by her oldest son, Michael Middleton and is survived by her loving husband, David; her son, Scott Middleton; and her grandchildren, Sara and Greg Middleton. Family, friends, and others whose lives Denise touched are invited to Washington Street United Methodist Church in The Christ Chapel on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and the service at 11:00 a.m., to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat like she always did. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to Agape Hospice, SC House Calls, Dr. Hook of Main Street Physicians, and Revive Wellness Studio for all of their love and support in caring for Denise. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

