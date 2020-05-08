Dennie Leland Dillard, III WEST COLUMBIA Dennie Leland Dillard, III of West Columbia, SC passed away May 6, 2020. He was born February 8, 1955 in West Columbia to the late Dennie Leland Dillard, Jr and Mary Dillard. Mr Dillard attended Brookland Cayce High School and was a graduate of The University of South Carolina and was a life long Gamecock. Dennie is survived by his mother, Mary Dillard; his son, Dennie Leland Dillard IV and his mother, Leslie Dillard along with a large, loving family. Dennie will always be remembered as a loving father and friend. Due to the present COVID-19 conditions, a private service will be held for the family. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family with the arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.