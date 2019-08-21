Dennis "Wayne" Burdett GILBERT- Dennis "Wayne" Burdett was born on July 9, 1943 in Greenwood, SC and passed away on August 18, 2019. He was the son of the late James E Burdett and Marian Ellenberg Burdett. He attended elementary and junior high school in Greenwood and moved with his family to Bessemer City, NC in 1959. He graduated from Bessemer City High School in 1961 and immediately joined the US Air Force. He honorable served his country for four years and then went to college in 1966 on the G.I. Bill. Wayne was appreciative of the opportunities afforded to him by the G. I. Bill. He graduated from Palmer College in 1968 and the University of South Carolina in 1972. He received an Associate Degree in Business from Palmer and his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Accounting) from USC. While in college he worked for the SC Commission for the Blind from 1967 until 1972. In 1972 he went to work for the Public Service Commission of SC as an accountant. He retired from state government in 2005 after a long and enjoyable career of almost 38 years. Wayne also continued his military career in the SC Air National Guard. His total military time was over 28 years and he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant (E-8). Wayne is survived by his wife, Mabel Ricard Burdett; son, Michael Wayne (Jackie) Burdett; 3 grandchildren, Brendan, Patrick, and Jack of Hudson, OH; and a brother, Kenneth. Wayne and Mabel married in 1965 at Boiling Springs United Methodist Church, and she had the opportunity to be an Air Force wife and also the wife of a veteran. Mike was born in 1969 while his Dad was in college. Wayne was predeceased by a brother, Lamar. Wayne was a member of Boiling Springs United Methodist Church, 2373 Calks Ferry Road, Lexington, SC. His services will be officiated by Rev. Ken Prill. Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Boiling Springs United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 2373 Calks Ferry Road, Lexington SC 29073. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2019