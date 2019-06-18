Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Dennis E. Slice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Dennis E. Slice TALLAHASEE, FL - It is with great sadness to announce the sudden death of Dr. Dennis E. Slice, a Professor, Scientific Computing at Florida State University, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida. Dennis was born in West Columbia, South Carolina, January 16, 1958, to Olin D. Slice and Retha Ann Slice. Dennis graduated from the College of Charleston with honor of Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science. He received his Doctor of Philosophy from the State University of New York, Stony Brook. Dennis had the honor of being an Honorar Professor for the Department of Anthropology, Vienna, in 2013-2018 where he gave lectures and seminars in morphometric research. Dennis was a valued colleague, mentor, and teacher. He loved sharing his knowledge and work. He received the Rohlf Medal of Excellence for his work in Morphometrics at Stony Brook University in 2017. Dennis was well known worldwide and had passion for morphometrics. He also had a passion for his motorcycle. He loved to ride. He is survived by his loving wife, C. Shannon Call Slice, parents: Olin D. Slice and Retha Ann Slice; brother, Vincent A. Slice. As well as much loved by uncles, aunts, cousins, and his two dogs: Sisi and André the Giant. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

