Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Graveside service 2:00 PM Bush River Memorial Gardens 5400 Bush River Rd. Columbia , SC

Dennis "Chuck" G. Hembree COLUMBIA Dennis "Chuck" G. Hembree passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Chuck was born in Batesburg, SC, son of Roy T. and Rachel Hembree. He attended the University of Georgia before enlisting and proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War on the USS Enterprise Aircraft Carrier as a flight commander.He later graduated from the University of South Carolina. Chuck was a Georgia Bulldog at heart and an avid fan of the Carolina Gamecocks. After college, he loved his profession of working in the forestry and timber business for many years. He had lived life to the fullest including traveling the world, skydiving, scuba diving, boating and driving his Porsche. He had a generous heart and his many family and friends will miss him dearly. Chuck is survived by his wife and loving soul mate, Terry Kelley; step-children, Kelley Sessions (Chris) and Anthony Connell (Kayla); grandsons, Coen and Oliver Sessions; mother-in-law, Charlotte Meetze; sisters, Annette Martin (Dan) and Sharon Pair (David); nieces, Beth Powell (Chip), Kimberly Pair Watson (Brett) and Ashleigh Pair Conner (Brian); three grand nephews, Xan Watson, Cash Conner, and Noah Conner and his fur babies, Abby and Scout. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his former brother-in-law, Stewart Taylor. Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Rd., Columbia, SC 29212 at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A celebration of life event will be announced at a later date. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, please use the online guestbook to leave your name, a memory or a message for the family at www.caughmanlexington.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Chuck's favorite charities, s or Disabled American Veterans. www.caughmanlexington.com Published in The State on Mar. 24, 2020

