Dennis Keith Fulmer
1963 - 2020
Dennis Keith Fulmer CHAPIN Dennis Keith Fulmer passed away on September 6, 2020 after a short but devastating illness. He was the youngest son of Harvey and Shirley Fulmer. Dennis was born on May 30, 1963 in Columbia, SC. He graduated from Chapin High School and received a bachelor's degree from Southern Wesleyan University in Central, SC. Dennis worked for SCE&G for years and then for the University of South Carolina as a project coordinator. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He finished the Master Gardener program and loved sharing the vegetable plants he grew with family and friends. Dennis is survived by his parents of Chapin; his brothers, Michael (Donna), Ronnie, and David (Lisa), as well as nieces and nephews and great nephews and one great niece. Services will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church cemetery. All are welcome to attend. Family will greet friends at the cemetery following the service and later at the family home. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanchapin.com

Published in The State on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church cemetery.
SEP
13
Service
02:00 PM
Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel
123 Columbia Ave
Chapin, SC 29036
8033453500
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
