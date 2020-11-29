1/
Dennis Murdock
1938 - 2020
Dennis Murdock
September 27, 1938 - November 22, 2020
Conway, South Carolina - Mr. Dennis Howard Murdock, 82, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home. At Dennis' request, his body will be donated for the advancement of science. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Born in Conway, SC, Mr. Murdock was a son of the late William H. Murdock and the late Madie Johnson Murdock. He was a design artist by trade, a family man and a lover of all sports, especially those of Conway High School where he designed the CHS logo tiger many years ago. Surviving are his wife, Jean Lewis Murdock; his son, Reid Murdock (Melanie) of Conway, SC; a brother, Johnson Murdock (Maxine) of Rock Hill; a sister, Marian Murdock Angel of Surfside Beach; and two grandchildren, Ethan and JD Murdock, both of Conway, SC. He was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Murdock, Sr. and a sister, Loraine Murdock Gregory Wendler. Memorials may be made in Mr. Murdock's name to Conway Solid Gold, 2301 Church St, Conway, SC 29526.


Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
