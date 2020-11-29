Dennis Murdock

September 27, 1938 - November 22, 2020

Conway, South Carolina - Mr. Dennis Howard Murdock, 82, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home. At Dennis' request, his body will be donated for the advancement of science. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Born in Conway, SC, Mr. Murdock was a son of the late William H. Murdock and the late Madie Johnson Murdock. He was a design artist by trade, a family man and a lover of all sports, especially those of Conway High School where he designed the CHS logo tiger many years ago. Surviving are his wife, Jean Lewis Murdock; his son, Reid Murdock (Melanie) of Conway, SC; a brother, Johnson Murdock (Maxine) of Rock Hill; a sister, Marian Murdock Angel of Surfside Beach; and two grandchildren, Ethan and JD Murdock, both of Conway, SC. He was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Murdock, Sr. and a sister, Loraine Murdock Gregory Wendler. Memorials may be made in Mr. Murdock's name to Conway Solid Gold, 2301 Church St, Conway, SC 29526.





