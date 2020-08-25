Derek Franklin Basso GASTON - Derek Franklin Basso, 77, of Gaston, SC, passed away on August 18, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease and dementia. Derek was born in Durban, Manitoba, Canada on October 23, 1942 to the late Frank and Jessie Basso. The third youngest of their ten children, Derek was preceded in death by his parents and his older siblings, Doris, Winona, Jim, Ray, Ed, Rita, and Wayne. Derek is survived by his loving wife of almost 38 years, Karen (Nelson) Basso; his three children from his prior marriage to Pat Livingston: Melanie Basso (Seamus Frain); Warren (Linda) Basso; and Tim (Michele) Basso; grandchildren Daniel, Patrick, and Katie Frain; Kimberly (Kevin) Nicol and Steven Basso; and Sean (Brhett) Basso and David Basso; and great-granddaughters Leah and Jessica Nicol. His two younger siblings, Myrna (Maurice) Gray, and Dennis (Marlene) Basso also survive him; as do his sisters-in-law, Gail (Art) Jones, Beth Nelson (Stan Fullwood), Grace (Ed) Basso, Gwen (Ray) Basso, and Isobel (Wayne) Basso, as well as many much-loved nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Derek was raised on a small family farm, and his father also worked grading roads and plowing snow. Derek often rode with him as a small child, and he loved those times riding the big grader with his dad. After Frank's sudden death when Derek was 17, Jessie raised the three youngest children by herself. Derek never had the opportunity to go to college but was highly intelligent, and educated himself through his life-long love of reading and research. He was a hard worker, and held a wide variety of jobs starting with working on the farm and hiring out to work on neighbors' farms as a teenager, to selling encyclopedias door-to-door at age 20, to his final long career as an insurance inspector in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and later in the USA. Even after his forced early retirement in 2006 because of hearing loss, and later disability from Parkinson's Disease, with which he was diagnosed in 2010, Derek maintained his sense of humor and graceful ability to connect with others. Derek and his wife, Karen, met when Karen travelled to Edmonton on an insurance business trip. They fell in love over the course of many months of letters and telephone calls this was before the internet and email. They finally decided that a long-distance romance was not working, and Derek moved to Chicago to marry Karen. They were married in a judge's chambers above the police station in Skokie, Illinois, on November 24, 1982. He eventually got his green card and was a "permanent resident alien" for several years until becoming a US citizen so that he would be eligible to vote. Derek was always incredibly supportive of Karen's career. Not only did he leave his native country to marry her, but he relocated with her twice more after that, when Karen moved into new positions and then finally to Columbia, SC in 1985. Each time he had to start over, looking for a job. He started his own business after they moved to South Carolina, and was successful as an independent insurance inspector working for many insurance companies throughout the state. Family was extremely important to Derek. He, and later he and Karen, made it a priority to attend the "Basso Golf Bash" reunions of his extended family in Canada. They often vacationed together with his three adult children and grandchildren, as well as with Karen's parents and sisters and their spouses. He enjoyed many fishing trips in Northern Manitoba with his brothers and friends. In later years, he loved to fish on the small lake on his and Karen's property. He was an enthusiastic golfer; even after his Parkinson's Disease progressed and he could no longer play a round on a golf course, he would practice his drives by hitting old golf balls into the lake. He was always up for a game of Frisbee with anyone who was willing to play. Derek also enjoyed participating in Rock Steady Boxing classes for Parkinson's patients. He loved to dance and would pull Karen out onto the dance floor any time he had an opportunity. Before his dementia progressed, he and Karen travelled extensively his two favorite destinations were Hawaii and Alaska. He enjoyed cruises, especially to the Caribbean, and loved to snorkel. For many years, Derek was active in various leadership roles in Toastmasters International. When he was living in Edmonton, he was active in Uncles At Large and The Canadian Progress Club (similar to the organization in the USA called Big Brothers, Big Sisters), and received many awards for his dedication and service. He taught high school Sunday School for years before his hearing became impaired. After retirement, he volunteered at Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, SC. He and Karen were active members of the Columbia Parkinson's Support Group. His family and friends will always remember Derek for his unwavering integrity; his unstoppable optimism; his loyalty to and support of those he loved; his generosity; and his wonderful sense of humor. A service celebrating Derek's life will be held at a date to be determined. We love you and miss you so much, Derek. You will always be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Columbia Parkinson's Support Group, PO Box 1393, Columbia, SC 29202, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.