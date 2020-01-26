Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deryl Tucker. View Sign Service Information Hickory Funeral Home 1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE Hickory , NC 28602 (828)-322-3010 Send Flowers Obituary

Deryl Kent Tucker COLUMBIA - Deryl Kent Tucker, 72, of Columbia, died Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Buncombe county, North Carolina, he was a son of Myron J. Tucker, Sr. and Cozette Liske Tucker. He was a Navy veteran and worked in North Carolina before moving to South Carolina. Deryl is survived by his son, Michael Tucker of Indiana; daughter, Patricia Page of Hickory, North Carolina; five grandchildren; three adopted grandchildren; step-daughters, Ginny Shannon, Amy Call of South Carolina, Kerry Vail of Raleigh, North Carolina; stepson, Michael Norman of Illinois; seven step-grandchildren; brother, Bruce Tucker of Candler, North Carolina and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; a furry friend, his dog, Buddy; and special cousins, Revonda Tucker of Taylorsville, North Carolina, and Doyle Liske of Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Tucker; stepbrothers, Wayne and Myron "Sonny" Tucker, Jr.; stepsisters, Peggy Allen and Wanda Kenworthy, all of Hickory, North Carolina; and his wife and love of his life, Joann B. Tucker, who passed away in June of this year. A memorial service will be held 4 o'clock, Saturday, February 1st at Hickory Funeral Home, Hickory, North Carolina. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family locally. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Deryl Kent Tucker COLUMBIA - Deryl Kent Tucker, 72, of Columbia, died Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Buncombe county, North Carolina, he was a son of Myron J. Tucker, Sr. and Cozette Liske Tucker. He was a Navy veteran and worked in North Carolina before moving to South Carolina. Deryl is survived by his son, Michael Tucker of Indiana; daughter, Patricia Page of Hickory, North Carolina; five grandchildren; three adopted grandchildren; step-daughters, Ginny Shannon, Amy Call of South Carolina, Kerry Vail of Raleigh, North Carolina; stepson, Michael Norman of Illinois; seven step-grandchildren; brother, Bruce Tucker of Candler, North Carolina and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; a furry friend, his dog, Buddy; and special cousins, Revonda Tucker of Taylorsville, North Carolina, and Doyle Liske of Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Tucker; stepbrothers, Wayne and Myron "Sonny" Tucker, Jr.; stepsisters, Peggy Allen and Wanda Kenworthy, all of Hickory, North Carolina; and his wife and love of his life, Joann B. Tucker, who passed away in June of this year. A memorial service will be held 4 o'clock, Saturday, February 1st at Hickory Funeral Home, Hickory, North Carolina. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family locally. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close