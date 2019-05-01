Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deuward Bultman Jr.. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Send Flowers Obituary



Deuward George Frederick Bultman Jr. SUMTER - Deuward George Frederick Bultman Jr., 94, widower of Helen Murray Bultman, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home. Born in Sumter, he was a son of the late D.G.F. Bultman and Dorothy Phelps Bultman. Mr. Bultman graduated from Edmunds High School in Sumter where he was president of the student body and a three letterman in athletics (football, basketball and swimming). He attended the Citadel before joining the Army Aviation Cadet Program and received his wings and commission at the age of 19. He flew B-17 and B-29 aircraft in World War II. He was recalled in 1951 and served in the 55th Fighter Bomber Squadron and the 57th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Alaska during the Korean War, flying F-84 and F-94 jet fighters. He graduated from the University of North Carolina where he was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity and the Monogram Club, having won two gold medals in the conference swim meet. He was a life member of the American Institute of CPAs and the South Carolina Association of CPAs. He was a former partner of Benson, Bultman, King & Palmer and a partner emeritus of WebsterRogers LLP. He was a director emeritus of NBSC Corporation Board. He was a former president of the Sumter Rotary Club, the Sumter Jaycees, and the Committee for Progress. He was a former chairman of the Sumter City County Planning Commission and the Sumter County Commission for Higher Education (USC Sumter) where he served eleven years, eight years as chairman. He was a founding trustee of Wilson Hall and served on the board as vice chairman and treasurer for eleven years. He was a life trustee of St. James Lutheran Church endowment funds and was a former superintendent of the Sunday School. Deuward is survived by five children: Kathy Bultman Ardis, Tommy Bultman (Marsha), and Elizabeth Bultman all of Sumter, Bud Bultman of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Susan Bultman McGee of Sumter; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held at the Sumter Cemetery. Memorial Services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday at St. James Lutheran Church with Rev. Keith Getz officiating. The family will receive friends at the home, 32 Tucson Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. James Lutheran Church, 1137 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC 29150, to Wilson Hall, 520 Wilson Hall Road, Sumter, SC 29150 or to the Sumter YMCA, 510 Miller Road, Sumter, SC 29150. On line condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com . Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386. Published in The State on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close