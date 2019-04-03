Diana Jean George Gray ELGIN - Diana Jean George Gray, 71, of Elgin, died Monday, April 1, 2019. Born August 28, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Wallace Howard George and Imogene Brown George. Diana attended Oklahoma State University, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree. She became a teacher in the Richland One public school system at A.C. Flora High School. Family, second only to the church which was her primary calling in life, was always important and she loved spending time with them. Survivors include her husband, The Rev. L. Barry Gray of Elgin, SC; son, Joshua B. Gray of Columbia, SC; daughter, Sarah J. Gray of Asheville, NC; two grandchildren, Brycen B. Gray and Kinly R. Gray, both of Columbia, SC; and nephew, Steven George of Norman, OK. The funeral service for Mrs. Gray will be held at 3 o'clock, Thursday, April 4th, at Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park will be private. The family will receive friends following the service at the church in The Gathering Place. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2019