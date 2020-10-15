Or Copy this URL to Share

February 14, 1957 - October 8, 2020

Lexington, South Carolina - Diana Susan Flax Hodge, age 63, passed from this life on Thursday,

October 8, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center, Columbia, SC.

Diana was born in Clovis, New Mexico on February 14, 1957 to Martin C. Flax and the late Toyomi Shoji Flax.

Her marriage to Harry Hodge in 1974 produced three beautiful children: Shawna Hodge Amick, Wesley Hodge and Daniel Hodge, all of Columbia. She was dedicated mother and grandmother who enjoyed her family life and took pride in her home, and especially loved decorating, and belonged to several decorating website groups. In addition she created several decorating website shopping stores she took great pride in.

She was preceded in death by her mother Toyomi Shoji Flax and uncle Herbert Flax.

She is survived by three children, Shawna Hodge Amick and husband Allen, Wesley Hodge and wife Melanie, and Daniel Hodge, all of Columbia; two grandchildren, Ashleigh Amick and Braeden Amick, both of Columbia, her father, Martin Flax, of Sumter; two brothers, Ronald David Flax, of Sumter, and Dennis Flax, of Columbia. Also surviving are two aunts, Davida Seatter and husband Donald of the Villages, Florida, and Patricia Flax of St. Augustine, Florida, many cousins, and her former husband, Harry Hodge.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Bullock Funeral Home Chapel. The interment will be held in Celestial Memorial Gardens of West Columbia.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank all the special friends and the many family members who came out to support Diana during her battle with cancer. A special thank you to the supportive staff and doctors of Lexington Medical Center who gave her amazing care, and the wonderful staff of Bullock Funeral Home in Sumter for her final arrangements.

