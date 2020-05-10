Diana Rae Whitten WEST COLUMBIA - Diana Rae Whitten was called home to be with Jesus at 5:49 pm on Friday, May 8th 2020. She was born on November 21st, 1942 to the late Irvin Demonce Davis and Mildred Mary Compfort Davis in Olean New York. She married James Edward Whitten from Red Bank, South Carolina on May 11th, 1968 in Olean, New York. On Monday they would have celebrated 53 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, James Whitten; her son, Jim (Sarah) Whitten; her daughter, Theresa (Ben) Beevers; grandchildren, Savanna, Julianna, Hannah and Jimmy; her brother, David and four sisters, Carolyn, Marian, Beverly, Vickie and many nieces and nephews. She loved Grace Baptist Church in West Columbia and 5 Mile Baptist in Allegany, NY. She taught Sunday school for 25 yrs at Grace Baptist. She and her husband loved traveling to Olean and Cuba Lake, New York 6 months out of the year. Her favorite thing to do was to drive her boat around Cuba Lake. She graduated from Hinsdale Central School and attended Tennessee Temple University. She worked at Eastman Kodak for 34 years. She tirelessly worked and provided for her family. Diana is preceded in death by her brother, Jay John Davis. There will be a graveside service Tuesday May 12th, 2020 at Celestial Memorial Gardens. Online register at barr-price.com Barr-Price Funeral Home 803-356-4411
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.