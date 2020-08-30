Diane Blanton Baine IRMO - A funeral service for Diane Blanton Baine, 63, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Andrews Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. Mrs. Baine passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Mullins, SC on May 17, 1957, she was a daughter of Douglas Blanton and Miriam Gibson Blanton. Diane was a graduate of Airport High School class of 1975 and of Midland's Technical College. She worked as Assistant Vice President of Global Commercial Banking with Bank of America and retired after 42 years. She was also part owner of Baine Termite and Pest Control. She attended St. Andrews Baptist Church. Diane found joy in animals, reading, shopping, and most importantly, spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. She was kind hearted and would give you anything if you were in need. In addition to her parents, Diane is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert "Bobby" Russell Baine, III; daughters, Kelly D. Baine of Irmo and Katie B. Shuler (Jason) of Chapin; grandchildren, Conner Baine, Kaylee Shuler and Landon Shuler; sister, Debbie Lee (Wayne); brothers, Mike Blanton (Terri) and Jeff Blanton; nephews, Wayne Lee. Jr. (Jordan) and Justin Lee (Stephanie); and niece, Lindsay Colvin (Josh). Memorials may be made to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212. *Public health and safety are of utmost importance during these difficult times. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services and visitations will have a strict social distancing and mandatory mask policy. For those who choose to attend, thank you for your extra vigilance and thinking of others when practicing safety protocols. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com