Diane Lynn Ingle NORTH Funeral services for Diane Lynn Ingle, 55, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Ms. Ingle was born May 7, 1963 in Lakeland, FL, and passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, James Watkins and Annette Campbell Watkins. Ms. Ingle loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them. She especially enjoyed gardening. A very loving person, she was always willing to help others. Ms. Ingle is survived by her daughter, Nicole Aycock (Theo); granddaughter, Haley Aycock; sisters, Sheree Watkins, Linda Wilson; brothers, Jimmy Watkins (Pam), Michael Watkins (Jannell) and nephews, Jason Watkins, Nick Wilson, Chase Wilson, Robert Wright and Frankie Wright. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2019